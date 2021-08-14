Drayer praises Gyorko on Black Bears’ successful first year in MLB Draft League

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears didn’t have the ending to the inaugural MLB Draft League season that they hoped for with their last few games being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

But the overall success that the team did have throughout the season stands out to Black Bears General Manager Matt Drayer. Drayer praised the work of first-time manager Jedd Gyorko on what he has accomplished this season specifically with the challenges of putting together a competitive baseball team after losing players to the MLB Draft.

“Jedd and his coaching staff did an amazing job. We had a lot of player location throughout the year especially after the draft happened. I thought he did a great job with bringing new players in and almost started from scratch and kept the team competitive,” Drayer said.

Nine Black Bears were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft along with several other players signing post-draft. The Black Bears finished second in the MLB Draft League this season with a 30-19-6 record.

Drayer also touched on how the first season in the league went and how there will be changes to better the league next season.