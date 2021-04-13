Duane Stoeckle to retire from coaching and teaching at Buckhannon-Upshur

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team will be under new leadership entering the 2021 season.

Duane Stoeckle has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Buccaneers, and will be retiring from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year.

Stoeckle has been head coach of the Bucs for each of the past eight seasons, leading BUHS to two playoff appearances.

He’s stepping away after nearly two and a half decades within the Buckhannon-Upshur football program.

“The 2014 playoffs against Martinsburg was big, because we had gone eight years (without making the playoffs) prior, before I was head coach. It took me two years to get us there back to the playoffs. That was big to get back to the playoffs and those players to have that opportunity,” Stoeckle told 12 Sports on Tuesday. “It’s just great that all the hard work paid off and to get the opportunity for these players.”

Stoeckle says the he and his wife are likely headed south for their retirement. But, they’ll still be cheering on the Buccaneers every Friday night during the fall.

The Buccaneers played to a 30-47 record during Stoeckle’s time in charge of the program.