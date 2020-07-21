Duane Stoeckle’s young crew prepares for upcoming season

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team entered its final week of the three week period on Monday.

Duane Stoeckle’s crew is split up into two main groups, one comprised of upperclassmen and one of younger players. Each day one group hits the weight room while the other is back to the basics on the field learning how the Bucs run their offense, defense and special teams.

Stoeckle says his junior are where the strength is in this young Bucs program. The juniors who played last year gained tons of experience and have a lot to bring to the table as upperclassmen.

“It has been great to be out here. Since phase one started I’m telling you normally players come out here and complain a little bit, these guys just wanted to be out here,” Stoeckle said.

BU is excited to be back on the field and they are prepared to expect the unexpected this football season.

“It’s just great. Their attitude is so good, their effort is so good. We may be practicing for nothing who knows what’s going to happen but we control what we control so right now we know we’ve got a date we’re going to practice and we’re going to work hard towards that date,” Stoeckle said.

The Bucs are also actively looking to reschedule their game that was taken away due to the WVSSAC pushing back start dates. They’ve been in contact with a few schools to finalize that.





