CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – At Robert C. Byrd, Alyssa Dunn completed a decorated high school soccer career that included multiple all-state honors back in the fall and she won’t go far to continue that career in college.

She’s on her way to Philippi to join the team at Alderson-Broaddus which turned out to be the right fit for more than one reason.

“I really enjoyed the campus and the coaching. He was friends with my softball coach and that gave me an easier connection and an easier overall choice to make, plus it’s close to home,” she said.

After primarily playing in defense for the Flying Eagles, Dunn expects to approach a variety of on-field roles as she begins her college career.