Dwayne Martin excited to get to work as interim head coach at his alma mater

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Earlier this week, the West Virginia Wesleyan College football team underwent a head coaching change.

Tony Testa stepped down from his position as head coach on Monday, and Dwayne Martin was elevated to the head coaching spot just a day later. He was officially elevated to interim head coach.

Martin will lead the Bobcats for the duration of the 2021 season.

Martin gradated from West Virginia Wesleyan, and is entering his seventh season on the Bobcats’ coaching staff.

But this will be his first season in charge of the team, and is excited to get this opportunity to be the head coach of his alma mater.

“That definitely enhances the excitement for me. You know, growing up from inner city Akron, and going to college here at West Virginia Wesleyan, it was a place that I learned to grow, and became my second home,” Martin said in an interview with 12 Sports on Friday. “It’s great to have that opportunity to come back for your alma mater and hopefully get things turned around.”

Martin takes over the reigns in Buckhannon with a defensive background, having previously been a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator.

West Virginia Wesleyan starts the season against Division-I opponent, Drake, before playing the rest of its 2021 schedule against Mountain East Conference opponents.