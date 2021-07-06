Dwayne Martin named interim head coach at WV Wesleyan

Press release from West Virginia Wesleyan athletics department on several coaching changes made Tuesday.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Dwayne Martin has been tabbed as the interim head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan football program, WVWC Athletic Director Randy Tenney announced on Tuesday (July 6).

Mike Maloney will slide into the associate head coach and offensive coordinator positions in addition to his duties as recruiting coordinator. Marcus Spearman has been elevated to assistant head coach and defensive coordinator while also serving as the director of football operations.

“We are very pleased to announce the elevation of these three current staff members to new positions,” Tenney said. “Tony Testa put together a quality staff and to be able to fill the void left by his resignation from within creates a smooth transition for current players and recruits. All three staff members are very deserving of their new opportunities and are excited about the challenges of the upcoming season.”

A WVWC alumnus, Martin is entering his sixth season on the staff of his alma mater. The Akron, Ohio, native spent the 2020 season as the Wesleyan assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. Martin also has previously served as the Bobcats defensive coordinator.

Prior to joining the West Virginia Wesleyan staff in 2016, Martin was at Clarion University for 10 seasons where he served as the Defensive Coordinator from 2006-12 and in 2015. He was the Special Teams Coordinator at Clarion from 2013-14. Martin was the Linebackers coach at Slippery Rock University from 2002-2006. He spent three years at Wesley College as the running backs coach in 1999 before mentoring the defensive backs during the 2000 and 2001 campaigns.

Martin got his coaching start at West Virginia Tech in 1996 as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

Maloney arrived in Buckhannon in 2020 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator after a stint as an offensive graduate assistant at Marshall University.

At Marshall, Maloney primarily assisted in coaching the offensive line for the Thundering Herd from 2017-20. Prior to the stop in Huntington, he spent 2015-17 with FCS powerhouse James Madison handling offensive quality control by working with the offensive line and running backs.

Maloney played on both the offensive and defensive lines at Virginia Military Institute from 2010-13 before stepping up as a student assistant coach for the Keydets in 2014. The Yorktown, Va., native graduated from VMI in 2014 with a B.A. in Economics and Business before earning his M.A. in Leadership Studies at Marshall in 2018.

Spearman recently completed his second season on the WVWC football staff. For the 2019-20 seasons, Spearman was the defensive line coach as well as the director of operations and equipment.

Spearman returned to his alma mater after serving as the inside linebackers coach at Morgan State in 2018. Prior to Morgan State, Spearman was the linebackers coach and equipment operations director at SUNY Maritime College for two seasons (2016-17).

The Newburgh, N.Y., native was a linebacker for West Virginia Wesleyan from 2012-13 after transferring from Lackawanna College. In 2013, Spearman earned Second Team All-Conference accolades for the Bobcats with nine sacks. He graduated from WVWC with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections.

Previous head coach Tony Testa resigned as WVWC head football coach on Monday (July 5) to pursue opportunities outside of football. West Virginia Wesleyan football will open up the 2021 fall season at Drake on Thursday (Sept. 2).