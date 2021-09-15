Dwayne Martin sheds ‘interim’ tag, named WVWC Football Head Coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The interim tag is removed as Dwayne Martin is officially named the head football coach at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Martin was named interim head coach back in June.

Martin has only coached one game as interim head coach when the Bobcats fell to Division I opponent Drake, 45-3, on September 2.

WVWC had to forfeit its second game of the season scheduled for Sept. 11 against UNC Pembroke due to COVID-19 concerns.

Martin and the Bobcats are back in action Sept. 18 as they travel to Athens, WV where they are set to take on Concord.