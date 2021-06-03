Dylan Knight pitches Doddridge County past Clay-Battelle

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Dylan Knight and Cooper Watson battled one another on the mound, Thursday night in West Union, in the Class A Region II, Section 1 baseball tournament.

Clay-Battelle’s starter struck out nine, but was on the hook for seven runs, while Doddridge’s hurler also recorded nine strikeouts but only gave up four runs.

Doddridge’s lineup used a four-run third inning to be the difference. Knight went the distance, striking out nine while tossing just over 100 pitches in the Bulldogs’ 7-4 win over the visiting Cee Bees.

With the win, Doddridge County advances to take on Notre Dame in Clarksburg on Friday in another elimination game.

Knight not only did well on the mound, but also drove in a pair of runs at the plate. Hunter Racey led the way with three RBI for the Bulldogs.