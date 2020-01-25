Eadsforth-Yates, Johnson lead Senators in win over Bobcats

ELKINS, W.Va. – In women’s college basketball today Davis and Elkins hosted the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.

The Senators came out hot, specifically Jessica Eadsforth-Yates from the three-point line. Yates scored team-high 14 points for the Senators today.

Jamiyah Johnson shined on defense with 16 rebounds total and 12 of those came up from defense.

Davis and Elkins led by eight points at the end of the first quarter.

But Wesleyan hung in the game with Abi Gabauer’s game-high 18 points.

It would not be enough, though. D&E took the win, 70-56 the final score.

The Senators picked up their fifth win of the season.