Eagles, Huskies captain boys and girls All-Big 10 conference awards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Despite the basketball post-season put to an abrupt halt, players have many great accomplishments to look back on as the Big 10 boys and girls all-conference teams have been announced.
In boys hoops, Robert C. Byrd leads the way with Coach of the Year awarded to Bill Bennett.
The Eagles 22 game winning streak and undefeated conference record puts them as conference champions.
Junior Bryson Lucas was awarded Player of the Year representing RCB as well.
The complete list of Boys all-conference teams:
First Team:
Bryson Lucas – Jr. RCBHS
Jaelin Johnson – Jr. Fairmont Sr.
Gunner Murphy – Sr. North Marion
Nick Stalnaker – Sr. Bridgeport
Nick Smith – Sr. Preston
Jack Faulkner – Sr. Grafton
Khori Miles – Sr. RCBHS
Ryan Hurst – Jr. Buckhannon Upshur
Zach Snyder – Jr. Lincoln
Kyle Gannon – Sr. Lewis
Praise Chuckwodozie – Jr. North Marion
Second Team:
Gavin Kennedy. – Jr. RCBHS
Luke Pollock – Sr. East Fairmont
Jack Bifano – Jr. Bridgeport
Ryan Leep – Sr. Lincoln
Ryan Maier – Soph. Grafton
Jesiah Matlick – Soph. Philip Barbour
Jaden Fultz – Jr. Preston
Blake Harris – Sr. Elkins
Asa Post – Sr. Lewis
Lamar Hurst – Soph. Buckhannon Upshur
And North Marion paved the way on the girls side led by Coach of the Year Mike Parrish, who led the Huskies to a conference championship as they went undefeated in the Big 10.
Senior Taylor Buonamici was awarded Player of the Year to represent the Huskies.
A complete list of Girls all-conference teams:
First Team:
Marley Washenitz- Fairmont Sr.
Paige Humble- Bridgeport
Meredith Maier -Grafton
Shelby Mcdaniels- Buckhannon Upshur
Victoria Sturm -Lincoln
Michelle Thomas -Preston
Karlie Denham -North Marion
Emma Cayton- Lewis County
Allison Rockwell -Lincoln
Katlyn Carson -North Marion
Gabrielle Reep- Bridgeport
Second Team:
Madison Holland- Elkins
Brooklyn Maxwell- Buckhannon Upshur
Brynne Williams- Lincoln
Alyssa Hill -Philip Barbour
Avery Childers -Robert C. Byrd
Kierra Bartholow -East Fairmont
Rebekah Jenkins -Fairmont Sr.
Somer Stover -East Fairmont
Mackenzie Tennant- East Fairmont
Carsynn Sines -Preston