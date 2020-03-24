Eagles, Huskies captain boys and girls All-Big 10 conference awards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Despite the basketball post-season put to an abrupt halt, players have many great accomplishments to look back on as the Big 10 boys and girls all-conference teams have been announced.

In boys hoops, Robert C. Byrd leads the way with Coach of the Year awarded to Bill Bennett.

The Eagles 22 game winning streak and undefeated conference record puts them as conference champions.

Junior Bryson Lucas was awarded Player of the Year representing RCB as well.

The complete list of Boys all-conference teams:

First Team:

Bryson Lucas – Jr. RCBHS

Jaelin Johnson – Jr. Fairmont Sr.

Gunner Murphy – Sr. North Marion

Nick Stalnaker – Sr. Bridgeport

Nick Smith – Sr. Preston

Jack Faulkner – Sr. Grafton

Khori Miles – Sr. RCBHS

Ryan Hurst – Jr. Buckhannon Upshur

Zach Snyder – Jr. Lincoln

Kyle Gannon – Sr. Lewis

Praise Chuckwodozie – Jr. North Marion

Second Team:

Gavin Kennedy. – Jr. RCBHS

Luke Pollock – Sr. East Fairmont

Jack Bifano – Jr. Bridgeport

Ryan Leep – Sr. Lincoln

Ryan Maier – Soph. Grafton

Jesiah Matlick – Soph. Philip Barbour

Jaden Fultz – Jr. Preston

Blake Harris – Sr. Elkins

Asa Post – Sr. Lewis

Lamar Hurst – Soph. Buckhannon Upshur

And North Marion paved the way on the girls side led by Coach of the Year Mike Parrish, who led the Huskies to a conference championship as they went undefeated in the Big 10.

Senior Taylor Buonamici was awarded Player of the Year to represent the Huskies.

A complete list of Girls all-conference teams:

First Team:

Marley Washenitz- Fairmont Sr.

Paige Humble- Bridgeport

Meredith Maier -Grafton

Shelby Mcdaniels- Buckhannon Upshur

Victoria Sturm -Lincoln

Michelle Thomas -Preston

Karlie Denham -North Marion

Emma Cayton- Lewis County

Allison Rockwell -Lincoln

Katlyn Carson -North Marion

Gabrielle Reep- Bridgeport

Second Team:

Madison Holland- Elkins

Brooklyn Maxwell- Buckhannon Upshur

Brynne Williams- Lincoln

Alyssa Hill -Philip Barbour

Avery Childers -Robert C. Byrd

Kierra Bartholow -East Fairmont

Rebekah Jenkins -Fairmont Sr.

Somer Stover -East Fairmont

Mackenzie Tennant- East Fairmont

Carsynn Sines -Preston