Eagles, Huskies end in draw

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion hosted Robert C. Byrd in a girls soccer match on Thursday night.

In the first half, Huskies’ goal keeper Kayle Moore made a few key stops early on to keep the Eagles off of the scoreboard.

Likewise, the Eagles’ goalie Bella Rock recorded several saves to keep the score tied at 0 early on in the first half.

Byrd got on the board as Birkey Richards took a corner kick and connected with Olivia Lowther who took a one-touch shot that found the back of the net to put Byrd up 1-0.

The Huskies answer as Karlie Denham had complete possession and dribbled down the field, Byrd’s defense couldn’t stop her as she ripped a shot to the bottom right corner to tie the game at 1.

Score remained tied 1-1 into the halftime break.

Both the Huskies and the Eagles scored another goal each and the game ended in a 2-2 tie, the final score.