CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd held off Lewis County to win their first Class-AAA Region II, Section 2 title in multiple years.

“I’m just really happy for the girls. They’ve worked so hard throughout the Summer and the Fall and everything. It’s good to know this is a reward for them,” Robert Shields, RCB head coach said.

After a tight first half, RCB led Lewis County 17-13.

The Minutemaids made a few key plays to take the lead in the third quarter but Olivia Lowther knocked down a three to give the lead back to Byrd.

Avery Childers hit a buzzer-beater three to give Byrd a 30-26 lead after three quarters.

Lewis County was held to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Flying Eagles secured the win 39-32.

Childers led Byrd with 12 points.

“It feels so good. I mean, we haven’t had a winning season at Byrd in almost 10 years so just being that team and having this great group of girls win this is a really great feeling and we all really wanted this tonight,” Childers said.

RCB will see the winner of Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour in the regional final next week.