Eagles soccer faces the daunting task of replacing leading goal scorer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Losing players to graduation is something every team has to go through but the task to replace these players is twice as daunting when a team is losing its leading goal scorer.

Right off the bat when you think of Robert C. Byrd boys soccer you think of Khori Miles. The main goal scorer. The 2019-2020 Gatorade Player of the Year.

Miles tallied 55 goals and 16 assists this past fall and led Byrd to the state championship game. As Miles moves on to Alderson Broaddus in the fall, he will be tough to replace.

But Eagles new head man Chris Meighen knows losing this player to graduation all too well.

“We had to do it in middle school back in the day when I was there. This program has lost some really good athletes, some really good soccer players, some really good parental support, hopefully that continues that way. These kids know what they’ve got to do they’ve been here before. And hopefully success continues to develop and all they have to do is play hard, play together and good things will happen,” Meighen said.

And Meighen’s players know exactly what they’re losing when thinking of Khori on the field- a huge source of goal scoring. But that just means the returning players will have to work even harder.

“It will be hard because he was our main source of goals last year. But we’ll just have to work better together to score this year,” Aiden Gamble, RCB senior defender, said.

“It’s going to be a hard replacement but instead of just one person we’re going to have to have the whole team contribute to scoring instead of just one. We’re going to have to work more as a unit instead of just over the top balls to Khori every time,” Blake Meighen, RCB senior midfielder, said.

Coach Meighen likes what he sees from his current group. He also is impressed with the potential he sees from incoming freshman including his son Kaden.

“It’s a nice group of freshman that we have that I got to coach in middle school. Had good quality success there, played a great schedule. Those kids are dependable, the parents are dependable and I think hopefully those guys will be ready for a little bit of minutes here and there and hopefully continue to bring success to the program,” Meighen said.

With such a successful boys soccer program in the last few years, Byrd feels they have unfinished business down in Beckley.

The team made it down to the state tournament the past four years and reached the championship game three of those years but have yet to bring home a state title.

“The end result is somehow you want to win the last game of the season. And you just want to be in that game. Now whether that continues, we don’t know we’ll see what happens, you know if we can,

but just to have that experience, to have two defenders starting that were there. Three center mids that were there. Some forwards that got extensive playing time, a keeper that was there. They’ve all been through it, we’ve been through it together. They’ve played higher soccer and or basketball and or baseball all the way through not just locally, they’ve played at the state level. And hopefully they bring that winning success and tradition to the field every game this year,” Meighen said.

And like coach said, many of his guys know what it takes to get down to Beckley and they want another shot at it this time around.

“I think we have the people on the team who can make it there. We’ll just have to work together to make it there,” Gamble said.

“We’re getting better chemistry together and I think we have a chance to make it to states and see what happens from there,” Blake Meighen said.

Byrd went 18-3-1 last season and looks to keep the success coming.