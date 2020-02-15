Eagles spoil Titans Senior Night

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Braxton County went on the road and defeated Gilmer County 80-63 Friday night.

Gilmer started this one strong though, as they held a 12-8 lead early in the first quarter.

The Eagles would respond with a 10-1 run to close our the quarter to take an 18-13 lead after one.

Despite multiple runs by the Titans, Braxton would control most of the game from that point forward.

Gilmer County was led by Brady Fitzwater who finished with 29 points in the loss.

This game was also senior night for Gilmer where they celebrated the careers of Fitzwater, Jagger Furr, Zack Nicholas, Jon Harper, and Andrew Liu.