Eagles use third quarter burst to secure Region Title and punch ticket to Charleston

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd accomplished something they didn’t get a chance to last season- winning a Regional title and securing the number one seed in Class Triple-A at the State Tournament in Charleston.

Beating Grafton for the Region crown was no easy task.

The Bearcats came out swinging on a 10-2 scoring run. Byrd played catch up throughout the first quarter and cut the deficit to three points after one.

In the second quarter, Grafton didn’t let up. Specifically Tanner Moats who knocked down 10 points in the second alone to put the Bearcats on top by six points at the halftime break.

The second half was all Robert C. Byrd. The Eagles pulled away in the third quarter and outscored Grafton 30-14.

Gavin Kennedy and Jeremiah King shined with 23 points each to lead the Eagles.

Xavier Lopez added 10 points and Bryson Lucas scored 14 points for Byrd as well.

Robert C. Byrd cruised in the latter minutes of the game to an 84-66 win to secure the Region final and a top seed in the state tournament.

