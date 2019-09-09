Eakle on first win with Bees: “It meant a lot”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Thursday night’s 20-14 win over Grafton marked a lot of firsts for the East Fairmont football program.

It was the first win for the team since the 2017 season, and also the first home win since 2016 for the Bees.

Quarterback Dom Postlewait accounted for all three Bees’ touchdowns in the victory.

And not only that, but it was the first win as head coach for Shane Eakle.

“It means a lot, because the kids played so hard. And for them to get a win, it’s been a long time. For our program, it’s been a nice victory. And like I said, they had to battle hard; Grafton played hard. It was exciting times for the community and the team,” Eakle said.

Eakle and the Bees host Robert C. Byrd on Friday, looking for East Fairmont’s first winning streak since 2016.