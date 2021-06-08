Early lead, McIntosh’s 3 RBI, helps Black Bears stomp Scrappers

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Black Bears returned home to the Monongalia County Ball Park on Tuesday after six days on the road and gave the Black Bear fans something to cheer for.

Three West Virginia University players in Paul McIntosh, Austin Davis and Zach Ottinger all made their WVBB season debut.

McIntosh wow’d the crowd early with a 2 RBI double at his first at bat with the Black Bears in the bottom of the first inning to put his new team up 2-0.

Freylin Minyety copied that move and hit a 2 RBI double himself to give the Black Bears a 4-0 lead after one inning.

The Black Bears scored two more runs in the bottom of the third inning but also allowed two runs in the top of the inning and took a 6-2 lead.

McIntosh did it again in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to give WV a 7-2 lead. McIntosh went 4-for-5 and led the team with three RBI.

The Black Bears only extended their lead from there, sailing to a 10-3 victory.