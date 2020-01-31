Early lead puts Cougars past Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A double-A match up went down in the Cougar den tonight as the eighth ranked Lincoln Cougars hosted the Robert C. Byrd Eagles.

First quarter, Emily Jett to Madi Martin and the Cougars took a five point lead early on.

Lincoln keeps moving with nice passing and a put-back score for Hannah Ferris and Lincoln holds the Cougars to only four points in the first quarter.

The Cougars lead by 13 into the second quarter. They kept rolling and Brynne Williams hits another three for Lincoln to extend their lead.

Avery Childers will get the and one but the Eagles still trailed 20-6 with minutes to go in the half.

Lincoln leads by 26 at halftime and they went on to win 60-42, the final score.