East Fairmont adds splash guard to football helmets as COVID-19 preventative measure

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Safety is the top concern on the minds of many when it comes to sports, especially at the high school level, right now.

The East Fairmont football team show us one of the safety measures they’re taking this year when we stopped by practice on Monday.

The Bees’ helmets will have a see-through splash guard attached to the face mask, which will cover the nose and mouth.

Take a look at the addition to East Fairmont's helmets for this year. Shane Eakle's group will all be outfitted with splash guards on their helmets as a COVID-19 preventative measure. Pretty cool idea! #wvprepfb @EFBeePride pic.twitter.com/LHnFQLQd0M — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) August 25, 2020

The splash guard was just recently added to the Bees’ helmets, meaning the players were still getting used to them at practice on Monday, though players were telling coaches they weren’t that noticeable to them.

Earlier this month, West Virginia University football head coach, Neal Brown, showed what the Mountaineers’ helmet will look like this year, with both a shield and a splash guard. Those wishing to see that can click on this link, and fast forwarding to the 4:30 mark of the video.

After Brown showed that to the media at his virtual press conference, we spoke with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan and asked if that piece of equipment would be available to high school football teams this year.

He told us adding a splash guard or face shield to the helmets would be up to each school.

The high school football season begins on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Friday, Sept. 4.

