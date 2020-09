CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – East Fairmont and Robert C. Byrd’s soccer programs battled in Clarksburg Thursday night in a battle of two of the top Double-A soccer programs in the state.

Early goals in each the first and second periods led the EFHS boys to a 2-0 win over RCB, while the Lady Bees found the back of the net three times in a shutout victory over the Robert C. Byrd girls.

Lance Cerullo and Eli Morris supplied the two goals for East Fairmont in the boys game.