FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – East Fairmont is headed to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2007 after defeating Lincoln 61-51.
The Bees are seeded third and will face #6 Philip Barbour on Thursday at 9 am.
by: Daniel Woods
Posted:
Updated:
