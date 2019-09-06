East Fairmont earns first win since 2017, snaps 13-game losing streak with win over Grafton

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After a winless 2018 season, it took just two games for the East Fairmont Bees to win their first game of the 2019 campaign.

Shane Eakle gets his first win as head coach, and the Bees snap a 13-game losing streak that dated back to the ’17 season.

Dominick Postlewait led the way offensively, accounting for all three of East Fairmont’s touchdowns. For much of the game, it was a group effort, defensively, that kept Grafton off the board.

But the two biggest plays of the game on defense also came from Postlewait.

East Fairmont quarterback Dominick Postlewait (12) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first quarter in Thursday night’s win over Grafton. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

He stopped the Bearcats’ fourth down run in the third quarter on a play that started just three yards out from paydirt, and then picked off a pass in the fourth quarter that was immediately turned into six points on offense.

With Postlewait leading the way, East Fairmont won their first home game of the season, 20-14.

The Bees took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Postlewait scampered 72 yards down the home sideline.

He then gave EFHS a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, after hooking up with Aiden Slusser deep for a 57-yard pitch and catch.

They took that lead into the half.

Grafton didn’t get on the board until early in the fourth quarter, threatened to gain momentum, but Postlewait came up big, once again, with the interception that turned into six points a play later with another touchdown pass to Slusser.

East Fairmont will look to push its winning streak to two games next week when they host Robert C. Byrd.