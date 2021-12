FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont picked up a win over Riverside on Tuesday night.

The Bees and Warriors battled through a low scoring first quarter that ended in a tie, 8-8.

The lead was traded several times throughout the second quarter.

East Fairmont gained a one point lead at the buzzer with Evan Parr’s three pointer.

The Bees led 22-21 at the halftime break and went on to edge Riverside 56-47.

Parr led the Bees with 16 points.