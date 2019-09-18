East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior play to pair of draws in East-West soccer showdown

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A pair of Marion County rivals squared off on the pitch Tuesday night in Fairmont in a girls-boys soccer double head.

And neither game resulted in a definitive conclusion, other than that the two teams are evenly matched.

In the girls contest, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior played 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, ending in a 0-0 draw. And in the night cap, the boys teams also finished their match knotted up on the scoreboard; an exciting 1-1 finish.

Billy Tobin and Aiden Slusser scored the only two goals of the combined 160 minutes of soccer played at East-West Stadium on the evening.

Tobin scored his towards the end of the first half, finding the back of the net off the rebound from a great save by Bees keeper Cole Peschl.

Slusser scored after halftime, hitting the equalizer on a one-on-one opportunity with the Polar Bears’ keeper after a great pass by Lance Cerullo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories