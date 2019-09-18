East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior play to pair of draws in East-West soccer showdown

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A pair of Marion County rivals squared off on the pitch Tuesday night in Fairmont in a girls-boys soccer double head.

And neither game resulted in a definitive conclusion, other than that the two teams are evenly matched.

In the girls contest, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior played 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, ending in a 0-0 draw. And in the night cap, the boys teams also finished their match knotted up on the scoreboard; an exciting 1-1 finish.

Billy Tobin and Aiden Slusser scored the only two goals of the combined 160 minutes of soccer played at East-West Stadium on the evening.

Tobin scored his towards the end of the first half, finding the back of the net off the rebound from a great save by Bees keeper Cole Peschl.

Slusser scored after halftime, hitting the equalizer on a one-on-one opportunity with the Polar Bears’ keeper after a great pass by Lance Cerullo.