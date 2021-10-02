East Fairmont & Fairmont Senior XC with a pair of Top 5 finishes on Saturday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Apple Valley Country Club and Golf Course was the site of Saturday morning’s Fairmont Senior Cross Country Invitational.

Both the girls and boys races featured stacked fields with both area and out-of-area talent, and traditional powerhouses in the sport.

East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior each picked up a pair of Top 5 team finishes. The Bees won the boys race, edging Woodrow Wilson by just five points, while the Lady Bees finished third as a club — just one point out of second place.

Meanwhile, the Polar Bears finished fifth in the girls race, and then placed third as a team in the boys competition.

Freshman, Samantha Shreve, of Buckhannon-Upshur placed second, individually, in the girls race with a time of 21:05.55. North Marion’s Taylor Hess crossed the finish line behind her in third place.

Charlie Smoak of Elkins finished in the second place, individually, in the boys race with a time of 17:09.26.

East Fairmont runners picked up a pair of Top 10 finishes, and the Bees had three runners — Drew Moore, Charles Hulldreman, and Nathaniel Stuck — all finish in the top 13 of the race.

Full results from both races can be found here.