East Fairmont football growing in numbers in Shane Eakle’s third year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont football team began Week 2 of preseason practice on Monday.

Shane Eakle’s group spent the first few days of camp in Tucker County, last week, where they not only practiced football but did some kayaking and other team-bonding activities.

Word must be getting around the Fairmont community that playing for Eakle is an alright gig, as the Bees are nearly 50 members strong — a big improvement from where the program was just a few years ago.

“We’re definitely going to have a JV program, which is good. I think we have 17 or 18 freshmen out, which is a good thing that we’ve got a lot of kids. And they’re working hard,” says Eakle.

The head coach also spoke about what the main objective is this week in camp.

“You know, we tell our kids, a lot of times you run it until you get it right, we want to run until we never get it wrong,” said Eakle. “Then now we’re slowly building the second-level tier of plays and schemes that go in.”

We’ll preview the Bees season in more detail later this month.

12 Sports’ official High School football previews begin on Tuesday.