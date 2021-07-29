East Fairmont football wraps up summer camp on Thursday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The final summer workouts for some high school seniors took place on Thursday.

The East Fairmont High School football team was one of those teams wrapping up their three-week practice period time before the real practices begin next week.

It’s fairly easy to see the growth, physically, of Shane Eakle’s team and his program since he arrived on the scene a few years ago.

The Bees will be taking off for the mountains to begin training camp next week, but Eakle says some of his players are already showing the necessary leadership skills to make this team better.

“We do have a few players that are now third-year players – our seniors -, so that’s a good thing; some of our juniors,” said Eakle. “So they’re starting to hold the younger kids to the expectations, and starting to kind of set those expectations as kids come into the program. So, we’re hopeful and excited that’ll help us out.”

Eakle also said it’s been great having workout return to normal this summer, after all the changes and precautions that were in place this time last year.

The high school football season begins next week.