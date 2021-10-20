East Fairmont girl blank Frankfort to advance to section title game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After jumping out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first three minutes of Wednesday night’s Class AA Region II, Section 1 tournament game against Frankfort, it appeared that East Fairmont was going to be able to add to its scoring total at will.

Two things stood in the way of that: solid play at the keeper position from Frankfort, and the Falcons back line defenders drawing strikers from East Fairmont offsides eight times in the first half alone.

The Bees attackers, such as Madison Lott and Kierstyn Maxey, eventually were able to stay legal in their attacks, and found the back of the net again.

East Fairmont scored three goals in the final seven minutes of the first half to take a 4-0 lead into halftime. The Lady Bees added one second-half goal, to win 5-0 and advance to the section title game.