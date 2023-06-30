Fairmont, W.Va.—East Fairmont hosted a girls basketball shootout on Wednesday to help prepare local teams for their season ahead. In game one, it is the East Fairmont Bees and reigning Quad-A State Champions, the Morgantown Mohigans. Lily Jordan for the Mohigans gets things started early, driving through the lane and using her height to her advantage for the easy layup. The Bees are not shying away, with it tied 10-10 in the first, Brooklyn Shupe looks like she is in trouble but she makes space and give East the lead. It is the third now and Morgantown leads by one, and they increase the lead with a drive through layup from Lilly Jordan. This makes it 20-17, but she gets a chance to add one too. Mohigans still lead in the fourth but the Bees still have gas in the tank. Kenly Rogers kicks the ball out to Brooklyn Shupe who lays down the three and gives the Bees the 33-32 lead. They are fired up now, Jalyn Jenkins forces a turnover and passes ahead to Kaylee Haymond, off the glass for an easy basket and just like that East Fairmont gets the victory at 37-32.

For game three of the day it is the Elkins Tigers against the University Hawks. After a pass into the lane from Elkins they use the glass to give the tigers the 14-8 lead in the first. In the second when Hannah Stemple hits this shot from deep, the Hawks have tied it back up at 21-21 and they are not planning to look back. Gracelin Corley for the Tigers says I can do that too. She adds three to cut the deficit to only four. In the third, University continues to pull ahead, and they are not missing from behind the arc. This time it’s Bri Fox to make it 33-24. Making it look just as easy they do it again! Hannah stemple makes it 42-26. You are not having deja vu because she does it again in the fourth. Elkins held on in the first, but after that it was all University. The Hawks came out with the 60-35 victory.