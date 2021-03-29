East Fairmont HS Winter and Spring sports paused until April 6

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Winter and Spring sports at East Fairmont High School have been paused until Tuesday, April 6, effective immediately, according to two administrators at East Fairmont High on Monday.

This is due to COVID-19 protocols, and as 12 News also reported on Monday, students at EFHS will be on a full remote-learning schedule until that time.

According to one high school administrator, an official announcement by the high school and the Marion County Board of Education will come sometime on Monday.

The East Fairmont girls basketball team was already paused due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s the second time this season the Lady Bees were sidelined due to the virus. They’ve played just three games.

With this overall pause, the EFHS boys basketball team will now either cancel or postpone four basketball games, including Monday night’s scheduled East-West battle against Fairmont Senior. Games against Bridgeport, Lewis County and Philip Barbour will also not be played when they were scheduled.

East Fairmont swimmers and wrestlers competed at Big Ten Conference championship tournaments over the weekend.

The Bees will hope to be back in the pool, and on the mats, in time to compete for spots at the upcoming state tournaments.

The West Virginia high school swimming state meet is scheduled for April 20-21 in Morgantown, while the AA/A wrestling state tournament will be held on April 21-22 in Huntington.

