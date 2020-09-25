East Fairmont picks up first win of 2020, defeats (14) Cameron

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont took its first lead of the season Thursday night in the second quarter. The Bees then led at halftime for the first time this year.

And after going up by 18 points with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and sealing the game with an interception with less than one minute to play, the Bees picked up their first win of the season Thursday night, too.

On the backs of Clay Hershberger and William Sarsfield, East Fairmont established a solid rushing attack on offense, and the defense picked up stops whenever the moment called for one.

The Bees knocked off No. 14 Cameron 31-14 at East-West Stadium.

