East Fairmont softball holds on to beat Fairmont Senior in season finale

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont led by six runs, and appeared on its way to an easy victory over its cross-town rival heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Thursday, at Mary Lou Retton Park.

A couple defensive miscues by the Bees, and clutch hitting by one Polar Bear player in particular, made Thursday’s contest anything but easy over the final two-and-a-half innings of play.

Fairmont Senior scored a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull to within two.

Blair Nuzum, the standout junior pitcher for the Bees, didn’t allow the Polar Bears to get any closer.

Nuzum kept her composure, and the Bees kept the lead, winning 6-4 in the final game of the regular season.

Libby McDougal got the rally going for Fairmont Senior in the fifth.

She stroked a pitch into right field that got past the Bees outfielder, driving in one run, and then was able to come all the way around to score after a couple of errant throws.

McDougal came to bat in a big spot one inning later, lacing a single through the left side of the infield that drove in two more runs with the bases loaded and two down.

Nuzum buckled down after that, getting out of the sixth without any further damage, and then striking out a pair of would-be hitters in the seventh. Nuzum ended the game with a K, her eighth of the contest.

East Fairmont finishes the season as the No. 3 seed in its section. Fairmont Senior is the No. 5 seed in that bracket.

Sectional play begins on Tuesday for the Polar Bears.