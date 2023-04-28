FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – With a matter of weeks left in the school year, schools are holding their final signing day for student athletes with East Fairmont holding one this afternoon.

Up first, Jessalyn Duckworth made her decision to join the Glenville State acro and tumbling team official, a choice that keeps things in the family.

“I’m following in my sister’s footsteps,” she said, “She recently signed last year in April, I think and she’s a top and I’m going to be a top which I think will be a good year.”

Vaughn Frederick put pen to paper to join the Waynesburg football program after overcoming injury to return for his senior season.

“I ruptured my Achilles tendon running track. They originally told me I had no shot at coming back my senior year but I told them I had some people who believed in me, and they didn’t know who I was, so I did end up coming back for a couple games and got some touchdowns and some yards,” he said, “That seemed to be enough to convince the Waynesburg team that I was good enough for them.”

Connor Tingler will continue striking out hitters at Fairmont State under the tutelage of a pair of great former pitchers in David Carpenter and Matt Yurish.

“I’m really excited about that because I know they’re both great pitchers. They’ll be able to teach me a lot so I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

Kaitlin Kelley saw her hard work pay off as she joins the volleyball program at Penn State Hazleton.

“I really came to love the game through the last few years of playing and even the people around me, they really brought out definitely how competitive I am,” she said.

Today’s signees make it five Bees headed to compete at the next level this year.