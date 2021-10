CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – East Fairmont’s Alex Culp has been voted as the winner of the Week 7 installment of the Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Culp, who’s interception Friday night against Philip Barbour gained him entry into the Coverage of the Week competition, earned 61.2% of the votes that came in on our website.

By earning the most votes, Culp is now entered into the Coverage of the Year competition, which will begin during the high school football playoffs.