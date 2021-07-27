East Fairmont’s Maxey expects big year following standout freshman season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The high school soccer season officially begins next week, and a player to watch here in North Central West Virginia is looking to build on what she started last fall.

“The better the competition, the better you’re going to get, no matter what level you’re at,” said Kierstyn Maxey, the sophomore midfielder for East Fairmont’s girls soccer team.

Maxey had an ideal freshman season: a starter on the Bees roster, and a first team all-state nod to end the year.

“Coming in as a freshman can be intimidating for a lot of people. You don’t know who you’re going to play. There’s four-year players older than you, you don’t know what you’re going to get yourself into. But having that good season really helped me to build for this season for the goals that I want to achieve,” said Maxey.

As a freshman, Maxey tallied 25 goals in addition to 13 assists and led the Bees in both categories. She was also the only freshman girls soccer player to earn a spot on the first team all state roster in Double- or Single-A.

Maxey aims for an even better sophomore season, and it started this summer, with competing at the highest level with her club soccer team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

“The higher competition helps me get better as a player, helps me grow as a person,” Maxey said. “We actually just got back from Nationals and we played some really top tier teams in the regions to play at nationals and we ended up getting finalist so it was pretty good.”

Competing against the best with club translates directly into competing at the high school level with the bees. Maxey laid down the blueprints for elevating her game this fall.

“Last season I was a little more hesitant of going to goal until the last few games I started getting into the groove where I could attack more but I started sitting back and distributing the ball out,” said Maxey. “Now this season I want to attack a lot more now that I know that I can. I can kind of boost it a little bit and I can attack, charge the defense and score some more goals.”