FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont is victorious in its first playoff game of the season, 61-44, over Philip Barbour.

The Bees got off to a good start on a 12-5 run in the first quarter.

Philip Barbour got it to within two early on but the Bees kept the lead 18-12 after one.

East Fairmont exploded in the second quarter and ended on an 18-1 run to lead by 22 at the half.

The Bees went on to win it 61-44 and will move on to see Fairmont Senior in the section semifinal.