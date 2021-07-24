East-West Stadium hosts 11th Annual Kevin Carney Fairmont Senior 7v7 soccer tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 11th Annual Kevin Carney Fairmont Senior 7v7 soccer tournament finished up on Saturday.

A total of 32 high school soccer teams, 16 boys and 16 girls, competed in 20 minute games from 9 a.m. until the championship at 4 p.m.

Fairmont Senior boys soccer head coach and tournament organizer Darrin Paul said this tournament not only mixes up high school team’s three week periods but it’s also a chance to see good competition before the season officially starts.

“The fact that we get to see teams from all over the state, some teams that we don’t get to see very often, the Hampshire’s the Washingtons, we get to see them from across the state and you get to see that talent level. It also gives all of the kids from around the state a chance to play and get that teamwork and that chemistry going again and obviously it’s great to play other teams so you don’t have to play against yourself all the time, so it works well,” Paul said.

On the girls side, the teams who competed included: Buckhannon-Upshur, East Fairmont, Grafton, Greenbrier East, Fairmont Senior, Parkersburg, Preston, Woodrow Wilson, Hampshire, and Point Pleasant.

The boys teams who competed included: Fairmont Senior, Hampshire, Parkersburg South, Robert C. Byrd, Buckhannon-Upshur, East Fairmont, Woodrow Wilson, Williamstown, Parkersburg, Washington and University.