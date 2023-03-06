WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County baseball standout Aiden Eddy made his college decision official on Monday as he’ll spend his post-prep years at Salem.

Born and raised in the town that he’ll play his college baseball in; the choice was not a difficult one to make.

“Once the coaches go ahold of me, I instantly wanted to go there. Being born there, from Salem, still live there, going to Doddridge County, I just wanted to play baseball at the next level so that’s pretty much why I made the choice I did,” he said.

Eddy has one more season left with the Doddridge County Bulldogs that gets underway soon and plans to bring utility to a variety of positions on the field once he gets to Salem.