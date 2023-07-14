SALEM, W.Va (WBOY) – Salem University did not have to look very far when it found itself in need of a women’s basketball coach this summer.

Former Tigers assistant Nikayla Edgell was formally introduced on Friday as she becomes a collegiate head coach for the first time.

Edgell is no stranger to Salem and West Virginia college basketball, starting her coaching career as an assistant with the Tigers in 2021 and spending last season on the bench at Alderson Broaddus.

She’s proud to return to Salem and take over a program that she believes has its best days ahead.

“This ball has taken me many places, but the people here are always going to stand behind you,” she said, “It’s all hands on deck so I’m very glad to be back and coach some of the girls I have already and continue to move the needle.”

When sitting head coach Jessica Peatross accepted the same position at Western Oregon last month, athletic director Alex Joseph found himself circling Edgell’s name as someone that knows what it takes to be successful at Salem.

“To see her care that she had for the student athletes while she was her, her vision for the program and her ability I want to say to connect to our staff. She’s very well-liked and we believe as a university she can take us over the next hump,” he said.

With several players still on the team that she coached two seasons ago, Edgell expects a sense of comfort through the coaching transition.

“They can kind of let the girls know that I haven’t had yet what’s going to be expected of them. I think it gives a little bit of comfort too with the coaching change that someone that knows them will be here, someone that knows the campus, knows the community will be here by their side through the change and I think it’s really helped,” she said.

The Salem women’s basketball team returns seven primary contributors from a team that reached the finals of the USCAA tournament last season.