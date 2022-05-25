CHARLESTON, W.Va. – University High School standout runner, Josh Edwards, left his final mark on the Hawks’ running programs with three state titles this past weekend.

Edwards picked up titles in the 3200, 1600 and 800 and won the AAA boys high point award.

“I didn’t expect to feel this sentimental. I feel like going into it I was like oh, I’ll see these guys in the summer a lot and stuff like that but I was talking to Rocco about it and when we came into the team, we weren’t even at the state level. Now, Rocco and I, we made this team a national caliber team,” Edwards said.

Edwards also helped lead the University boys to a team state title.

Although Edwards and senior teammate Rocco DeVincent graduate from high school, Edwards said the ‘U’ will continue to be a top program.

“Just to go back and see what the guys accomplish and guys come and go and obviously Rocco has been there since day one and stuck with me and without him it wouldn’t be possible. Just because Rocco and I are leaving, doesn’t mean that UHS isn’t going to still be on top. They’re still going to have a target on their back and I think they’re going to run well with it,” Edwards said.

Edwards now prepares for his new adventure in Eugene, Oregon where he’s set to run at the Division I level with the University of Oregon Ducks. DeVincent is headed to run at the DI level as well at Ohio University.