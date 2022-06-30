MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Gatorade West Virginia Track and Field State Player of the Year awards are both staying in the city of Morgantown. On the boys side, Josh Edwards claimed his second consecutive track player of the year title and his fifth Gatorade honor in total to go with his three player of the year nods in cross country.

Edwards led University High to a Class AAA boys state track championship, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs and helping the 4×400 relay team to a third place finish that clinched the championship for the Hawks. Throughout the season, he also set state records in the 3200 meters at the Mountaineer Showcase and the 3000 meters at the Penn Relays.

As his high school running career closes, Edwards is headed to the University of Oregon to compete for the Ducks at the college level.

The girls honor also goes to its 2021 winner as Morgantown High School’s Irene Riggs earned her second straight track player of the year award to pair with her back to back cross country titles as well.

She also swept the distance races at the state meet with wins in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters while shattering the state meet 3200m record by over ten seconds. She continued her high school success into summer competition where she set the second-best time ever recorded by a high school girls competitor in the two-mile run at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle earlier this month.

Riggs announced that she will be joining Edwards in the PAC-12 conference on Wednesday as after her upcoming senior year with the Mohigans, compete at Stanford University alongside fellow West Virginia distance standout Tori Starcher, formerly of Ripley High School.