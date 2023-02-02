MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association announced the 2022 recipients of the McCoy Award for the most outstanding male and female track and field athletes in West Virginia.

University graduate Josh Edwards claimed the boys honor after achieving high point honors at the Class AAA state track and field meet last spring.

The highly decorated Edwards completed his high school running career and recently finished his first cross country season for the Oregon Ducks, placing in the top 40 at the PAC-12 Cross Country Championships in October.

The 2023 NCAA indoor track schedule for Edwards and the ducks began on January 13.

On the girls side, who else could it be to take home the award than Irene Riggs?

The reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year for cross country is now a back-to-back recipient of the McCoy award after first winning it in 2021.

Riggs also earned high point honors at the Class AAA state track and field meet and, like Edwards, led her team to a team championship as well.

With one final season of high school track left for Riggs in the spring, her focus is currently on training for the U20 World Cross Country Championships later this month and preparing to join Edwards on the west coast, running at Stanford next fall.