Efaw signs with Fairmont State Soccer

RACHEL, W.Va. – While some high school athletes have to say goodbye to their sports career at the end of their senior year, others get to continue theirs in college.

That’s the case with North Marion senior, Aeriss Efaw.

Today Efaw signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Fairmont State University. She was joined by her family and friends during this special day.

“I’m very excited I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and I’m happy I finally made the decision to go to Fairmont. All of my friends are going to be going to Fairmont. It’s a great school and I have a lot of friends on the soccer team and I really like the coach,” Efaw said.

She also intends to major in biology while at Fairmont State in hopes of getting into dentistry. However, she is unsure what she will major in at this time.

Efaw helped lead the Lady Husky soccer team to a 14-6 record this past soccer season and looks to make an impact right away on the Falcon’s roster.