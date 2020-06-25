EFHS Bees motivating each other during Phase 2 lifting sessions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Shane Eakle’s East Fairmont Bees are one of many high school football teams that are hitting the weight room during Phase 2 workouts.

Meanwhile, the Bees players are getting reminded of the motivators they put up in the weight room in the winter, when they printed out the final scores of the games they lost this past season.

Eakle said the players did that themselves, and want to use those scores to be motivators moving forward.

They were also motivating each other when it comes to actually lifting weights. A couple of the players were putting up some of their best numbers while we were there on Tuesday.

Eakle and his coaching staff are continuing to prep their players for the fast-approaching 2020 season.

And those scores will remain in the weight room to help the coaches keep the Bees motivated.