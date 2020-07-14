EFHS golf, Marion County schools resume Phase 3 workouts Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County athletics teams returned to action on Tuesday after a one-week break.

Marion County high school teams were told last week that they were to take a week off from Phase 3 workouts after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

But the county has responded well since, and teams, such as the East Fairmont golf team, resumed practice Tuesday.

Some of the Bees golfers were out on the links at Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont, and their head coach said it’s good they’re out there now because of events they might not get to play during the season.

“I’m just glad they’re letting us come out and try to get some things done, because everything’s still kind of up in the air. We’re all in the same boat. What we miss, everyone else is missing, also. And golf, we’re lucky, that’s one of those sports that the guys could be playing all summer by themself,” Bill Malone said.

Malone, the Bees, and the rest of high school golf teams around the state can have their first official practice on August 17, which is well after they were scheduled to begin competition prior to the WVSSAC recently adjusting schedules for all sports.

“Right now we’ve probably lost seven or eight matches that we would’ve already had. So, I don’t really know where we’re going from there. Some of the Big 10 coaches are going to meet, and decide if we’re going to pick it up from where the schedule is, or if we’re going to try to work all those other matches in. It’s going to be really hard,” Malone said.

Despite golf practices not being able to start until Aug. 17, competitions can start the following day, on Aug. 18.

The Regional round of the high school golf postseason is scheduled for September 28, with the state tournament currently scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

