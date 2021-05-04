EFHS’ Lance Cerullo inks with West Virginia Wesleyan Soccer Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont boys soccer standout Lance Cerullo chose to go with the Bobcats and signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Cerullo was a three-year All-State forward for the Bees and during his last game of the 2020 season, he scored his 100th career goal.

The forward was also a team captain this past season.

Cerullo said West Virginia Wesleyan college was the best choice for him because he can play soccer and enjoy the small class sizes of the school.

“It’s a nice, little private school that doesn’t have as many students and they have a really good soccer program that I’ve always liked,” Cerullo said.

He will now be teammates with plenty of former rivals including Fairmont Senior’s twin brothers Isaac and Jonas Branch and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Lane Tenney.

“It’s super exciting because I’ve grown up playing with these guys and now I’m going to the next level playing with them as well,” Cerullo said.

Cerullo said he’s learned a lot in his last four years with the EFHS soccer program.



“I learned a whole lot of the learning to be part of team chemistry and working as a team and just practicing and working together,” Cerullo said.

He also is excited to take his talents to the next level and said all of his years of playing soccer has paid off. Cerullo had multiple talks with the coach at Wesleyan before he was offered a spot to join the Bobcats.



“It’s super gratifying because I’ve played so much soccer and put so much time into it and to be able to play at the next level is just great. I’ve talked to the coach a little bit and he’s seen me play a few times and then I went down there and talked to the coach a little bit and that was when it was like ‘you could probably be on the team if you wanted’ and I talked to him further and he offered me a spot,” Cerullo said.

His favorite memory with the Bees was one in his early years.



“My favorite memory is my freshman year when I scored against Fairmont Senior to beat them in Sectionals. It sticks out because it was the very very end of the game and it was tied and I was a new guy there and I was able to do something good,” Cerullo said.

Cerullo hopes to get playing time in his freshman season with the Bobcats but understands it will be a difficult task to play as an underclassman.



“Obviously playing as a freshman would be hard to do but there’s always a possibility of someone being able to play and I might get that chance.”

He plans to dual major in physics and engineering at WVWC.