EFHS, NMHS girls basketball teams enter 10-day quarantine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Girls basketball teams at East Fairmont and North Marion high schools in Marion County have entered into a ten-day quarantine, according to administrators at both schools.

The Lady Bees and Lady Huskies faced one another on Friday.

North Marion, the No. 2 ranked team in Class-AAA, escaped with a ten-point victory.

Friday’s meeting was the second game of this season for East Fairmont, who had played Grafton on Wednesday, but the season-opener for North Marion.

Both teams are now sidelined until March 16 (NMHS) and March 17 (EFHS), according to the schools.

There are currently no details at this time as to how many players or coaches for either program have been impacted. East Fairmont and North Marion both declined to comment on that subject.

However, according to one administrator, school nurses did notify the Marion County Health Department of individual(s) showing symptoms.

Both the Lady Huskies’, and Lady Bees’, next few contests have been at least postponed.

According to their schedules on the WVSSAC website, this will force East Fairmont to miss games against Robert C. Byrd, Fairmont Senior and Lincoln. The Bees quarantine period is set to expire on March 17, the same day as a scheduled home game against Preston.

Meanwhile, North Marion will miss contests against Elkins and Frankfort, but should be able to return in time for its scheduled meeting against Bridgeport.

