Eight local teams ranked in HS boys basketball AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- Eight local teams are ranked between four classes in the latest high school basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.
Class AAAA
- Morgantown
- Jefferson
- Parkersburg South
- South Charleston
- George Washington
- Capital
- Hedgesville
- Huntington
- Musselman
- Spring Mills
Others receiving votes: University 12, Princeton 6, Martinsburg 2, Cabell Midland 1, St. Albans 1.
Class AAA
- Logan
- Shady Spring
- Fairmont Senior
- Wheeling Central
- Winfield
- Elkins
- Herbert Hoover
- Grafton
- East Fairmont
- Berkeley Springs
Others receiving votes: Ripley 12, Westside 7, Nitro 3, Notre Dame 1, Robert C. Byrd 1, Scott 1.
Class AA
- Poca
- St. Marys
- Bluefield
- Williamstown
- Ravenswood
- South Harrison
- Chapmanville
- Mingo Central
- Charleston Catholic
- Wyoming East
Others receiving votes: Roane County 5, Buffalo 4, Clay County 3.
Class A
- Greater Beckley Christian
- James Monroe
- St. Joseph
- Man T4. Tucker County
6. Tug Valley
7. Tygarts Valley
8. Webster County
9. Pendleton County
10. Greenbrier West
Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Harman 5, Clay-Battelle 4, Mount View 4, Tyler Consolidated 2.