Eight local teams ranked in HS boys basketball AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- Eight local teams are ranked between four classes in the latest high school basketball rankings released by the Associated Press.

Class AAAA

  1. Morgantown
  2. Jefferson
  3. Parkersburg South
  4. South Charleston
  5. George Washington
  6. Capital
  7. Hedgesville
  8. Huntington
  9. Musselman
  10. Spring Mills

Others receiving votes: University 12, Princeton 6, Martinsburg 2, Cabell Midland 1, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

  1. Logan
  2. Shady Spring
  3. Fairmont Senior
  4. Wheeling Central
  5. Winfield
  6. Elkins
  7. Herbert Hoover
  8. Grafton
  9. East Fairmont
  10. Berkeley Springs

Others receiving votes: Ripley 12, Westside 7, Nitro 3, Notre Dame 1, Robert C. Byrd 1, Scott 1.

Class AA

  1. Poca
  2. St. Marys
  3. Bluefield
  4. Williamstown
  5. Ravenswood
  6. South Harrison
  7. Chapmanville
  8. Mingo Central
  9. Charleston Catholic
  10. Wyoming East

Others receiving votes: Roane County 5, Buffalo 4, Clay County 3.

Class A

  1. Greater Beckley Christian
  2. James Monroe
  3. St. Joseph
  4. Man T4. Tucker County

6. Tug Valley

7. Tygarts Valley

8. Webster County

9. Pendleton County

10. Greenbrier West

Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Harman 5, Clay-Battelle 4, Mount View 4, Tyler Consolidated 2.

