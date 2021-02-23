Eight local wrestling teams ranked to begin 2021 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia High School Wrestling Coaches Association preseason rankings are out, and plenty of local teams are ranked to start this season.

We introduced you to a pair of those ranked Double-A teams last week.

Fairmont Senior will start the season ranked third in Class AA, with East Fairmont ranked ninth in the class.

In between the Bears and the Bees are the fourth-ranked Eagles of Braxton County, and fifth-ranked Huskies of North Marion.

Braxton County was the state runner-up last year in its classification.

Meanwhile, no local team in Triple-A is ranked higher than Buckhannon-Upshur.

“I think the Number 4 ranking is just a depiction of the work and dedication that the guys have put in to their successes,” said Buccaneers head coach, Jacob Orr. “We’ve got a solid team coming back. We’ve got three seniors, a returning state champ in one of them. Several returning state placers. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

Congrats to our Region 1 members Wheeling Park and University.



Congrats to other members of The Big Ten conference as well, Fairmont Senior, North Marion, East Fairmont getting into the top 10. pic.twitter.com/aChh7oXOx0 — BUHSWrestling (@BuhsWrestling) February 16, 2021

The Buccaneers are ranked fourth to start this season, which is three spots ahead of University’s wrestling team.

In Single-A, the Doddridge County Bulldogs will start the season ranked sixth, with the Ritchie County Rebels picked third in the class.

“We’ve had a lot of success the last couple years, and last year we finished as a runner-up (in Single-A),” said Rebels head coach, Alan Davis. “We have Brady Layman returning. He’s our lone senior, and he was a state champion last year. He’s an extremely focused young man. There’s no quit in him.”

So, in total, eight local wrestling teams are ranked to start the season, which begins on March 3.