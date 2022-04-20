MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight Morgantown High School athletes signed to continue athletics and academics at the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Ella Voorhees takes her talents to the Division I level as she signed with the Southern Mississippi volleyball program.

Voorhees said playing for MHS and her club program in Pittsburgh has led her to this point.



“The whole team and program really felt like a whole unit. Nobody was separated, it felt like family. That’s something that I was really looking forward to and hoping for in a school,” Voorhees said.

Another athlete stays here locally. Preston Householder inked with the Fairmont State swim program.

Householder had a successful senior season, placing at the state meet and looks to bring that mentality to Fairmont.

“I shouldn’t take anything for granted, especially this. This is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to try my hardest and do my best,” Householder said.

Two more Mohigans continue athletics at the same school. Paige Hudson continues her cheerleading career at Midway University.

Hunter Graham signed to join the Midway Eagles’ golf program. Both athletes are excited to head to Kentucky.



“It feels like a home away from home. It’s a really good family dynamic so I really like it,” Hudson said.



“I just kind of fell in love with the school. I talked to the golf coach and everything and it just really seemed super welcoming and the campus was super nice,” Graham said.

Vincent Ryan is also heading out of state. Ryan signed to continue his running career with the Colgate University cross country and track and field programs.

Division I athletics and high-standard academics drew him to the program.

“The academics were above the athletics at that school. It really appealed to me because I wanted to go somewhere to also get a very good education so that on top of being able to run at the highest level really appealed to me,” Ryan said.

Carter Cave made his decision official by signing with the Shepherd men’s soccer program.

The starting goalie helped lead Morgantown to a Class-AAA state championship in the Fall and he looks to bring a winning tradition to the Rams’ program.

“When I went there it just felt like home to me. The campus is really nice, the facilities are nice. I was glad there was an actual soccer field there too and it’s not just a football field so I think that was a big part of it,” Cave said, “I think the nature and everything around it just set it apart from every other school that I was thinking about going to.”

Two Morgantown football players signed with collegiate programs here in the mountain state.

Jarrett Lawrence accepted a preferred walk on offer from West Virginia University and he signed on Wednesday to follow his dreams.



“I mean growing up in Morgantown you always want to play for WVU and it’s just such a good opportunity you pass it up,” Lawrence said.

James Hoskins signed with the Alderson Broaddus football program.

Hoskins likes what coach Travis Everhart is building in Philippi and is looking forward to the accountability.



“I like that they’re rebuilding. They put in a lot of ways to keep the kids well educated and keep their grade point average up and they don’t let them fall through the cracks. Everybody is held accountable and I really like that about the program,” Hoskins said.